New Macs, iPads and iPhone 17e: Apple plans multiple launches in coming weeks

Apple is said to be working on new MacBook Air models that will come with the new M5 chip.(Express Photo)

After a slow start to the year, Apple appears ready to shift into high gear. The company is preparing to unveil more than five new products over the next several weeks, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The launches are expected to span across Macs, iPads and even a new iPhone model, marking one of Apple’s busiest early-year refresh cycles in recent memory.

At the centre of the upcoming announcements are several new Mac models. Apple is said to be working on a new low-cost MacBook that will be powered by its A18 Pro chip. The new laptop will come with a screen that is slightly smaller than 13 inches and will be available in a variety of colours. This could be one of the most affordable laptops that Apple has ever released.