New Macs, iPads and iPhone 17e: Apple plans multiple launches in coming weeks

After a slow start to the year, Apple appears ready to shift into high gear. The company is preparing to unveil more than five new products over the next several weeks, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The launches are expected to span across Macs, iPads and even a new iPhone model, marking one of Apple’s busiest early-year refresh cycles in recent memory.
At the centre of the upcoming announcements are several new Mac models. Apple is said to be working on a new low-cost MacBook that will be powered by its A18 Pro chip. The new laptop will come with a screen that is slightly smaller than 13 inches and will be available in a variety of colours. This could be one of the most affordable laptops that Apple has ever released.
Additionally, Apple is said to be working on new MacBook Air models that will come with the new M5 chip. For professionals, new MacBook Pro models featuring M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are also in the works.
It’s not just laptops that Apple is working on. Apple is said to be working on at least one new external Mac display. The new display will come with a higher refresh rate and improved image quality. For many Mac users, high-quality external displays are an important part of daily workflows, especially for creative professionals and remote workers.
The product push will not stop at Macs, Apple is also preparing to launch a new base-model iPad and an upgraded iPad Air powered by the M4 chip. These additions would refresh Apple’s tablet lineup ahead of the busy mid-year sales season.
In the smartphone market, the company is expected to launch the iPhone 17e soon. Although not much has been revealed, the model is expected to add to the iPhone 17 series and will further boost Apple’s offerings in the mid-range segment.
Gurman had earlier stated that Apple is planning to launch some new MacBook Pro models during the macOS 26.3 release cycle, which might be announced as early as the first week of March. Apple is said to be preparing for an event sometime during the month, though the company has not officially confirmed details.
If the reports prove accurate, the coming weeks could be unusually busy for Apple fans. From entry-level laptops to powerful professional machines and even new tablets and smartphones, Apple appears set to cover nearly every major product category in one sweeping refresh.
