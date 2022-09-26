New Mac Pro, 15-inch MacBook Air and more: Apple’s 2023 product lineup revealed

Apple revealed its M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro this year, but it looks like for fans who wanted a bigger MacBook Air, the wait will continue till next year. In a newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests we might see several products in 2023, including a new Mac Pro, a bigger 15-inch MacBook Air, and a new M3-powered iMac.

Gurman predicts that Apple might increase the current MacBook Air’s size to something ‘slightly larger’ between 13-inches and 14-inches. It also looks like Apple will straight up jump to the M3 iMac, instead of introducing one with the M2 processor. But whether Apple will change the design is not clear.

Previously, Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo had predicted that a 15-inch MacBook Air was on the way. Kuo had predicted earlier that the 15-inch MacBook would come M2 amd M2 Pro chipset variations. The M2 Pro would get faster 67W charging while the base variant will have 35W charging, noted Kuo. He expects the launch date for this to be the second quarter of 2023 or later.

The new MacBook Air is not the only hardware that Apple is working on for 2023. Mark Gurman also says that a new and larger version of the iPad might also be under work, suggesting that the new device will be a 14-inch iPad Pro. Recently, another Apple analyst Ross Young also said that a 14.1-inch iPad Pro will be launched in early 2023.

Earlier in June this year, leaks also talked about an updated HomePod codenamed B620. Reportedly, the updated HomePod might sport the S8 processor, a chip that powers the Apple Watch Series 8. Some reports also suggest that the new HomePod will offer multi-touch functionality.

Of course, the biggest launch of 2023 from Apple is not going to be the new MacBook or new even the future iPhone 15. It will be the much-anticipated Reality Pro Headset, which is due for an unveiling next year. According to some Apple analysts, the upcoming mixed reality headset might feature three screens – two micro OLED 4K displays and one low-resolution AMOLED panel. A powerful GPU and CPU are also expected to power the headset.