Meta unveils new Facebook tools to help creators report copycat content more easily

Meta on Friday, March 13, announced that it has updated Facebook’s content guidelines and unveiled new impersonation detection tools as part of its broader efforts to curb the rise of ‘AI slop’ on the social media platform.
The tech giant said that creators will be able to use a centralised dashboard to flag and take action against content that has been republished by impersonators on Facebook. The update is also designed to make the reporting process easier by allowing creators to submit all their reports in one place.
While the new content protection tools are capable of matching duplicate content with the original, they cannot detect and take action against AI-generated deepfakes that use a creator’s likeness.
In addition, Meta said that Facebook’s content guidelines have been updated to better define what it means by ‘original content’. The term now includes content that’s “filmed or produced directly by a creator” and reels that remix other content or use overlays to present something new such as analysis, discussion, or new information.
However, duplicate content with minor edits will still be deemed unoriginal and subsequently deprioritised in terms of engagement. This type of content could include re-uploads and low-value changes such as adding borders or captions.
Meta’s recent efforts follow several user complaints of Facebook reportedly turning into an ‘AI slop hellscape’. The company has responded by cracking down on spammy and unoriginal content while elevating original creator content in users’ feeds.
These efforts are paying off, at least according to the tech giant. Meta has claimed that views of and time spent watching original content on Facebook has approximately doubled during the second half of 2025, compared with the same period the year before.
Furthermore, a total of 20 million Facebook accounts were taken down last year resulting in a 33 per cent drop in the number of impersonation reports targeting large creators. Other social media platforms are also grappling with the rise of AI-generated slop. Earlier this week, YouTube announced that it would expand its AI deepfake detection tools to cover the likenesses of politicians, public figures, and journalists.
Meta is also rolling out a new feature to Facebook Marketplace, where businesses will be able to use Meta AI assistant to automatically reply to ‘Is this still available?’ messages that buyers often send before purchasing an item. Meta says when buyers ask about item availability, sellers will have the option to use Meta AI to draft and send an auto reply using information like description, availability, pickup location and price from the listing.