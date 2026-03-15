Meta unveils new Facebook tools to help creators report copycat content more easily

Meta on Friday, March 13, announced that it has updated Facebook’s content guidelines and unveiled new impersonation detection tools as part of its broader efforts to curb the rise of ‘AI slop’ on the social media platform.

The tech giant said that creators will be able to use a centralised dashboard to flag and take action against content that has been republished by impersonators on Facebook. The update is also designed to make the reporting process easier by allowing creators to submit all their reports in one place.

While the new content protection tools are capable of matching duplicate content with the original, they cannot detect and take action against AI-generated deepfakes that use a creator’s likeness.