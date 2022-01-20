New cybersecurity firm Trellix to focus on ‘living’ solutions for enterprises

The last two years have seen a digital transformation that would have perhaps taken place in eight years, a top official of Trellix, the newly-announced cybersecurity firm which merges McAfee Enterprise and FireEye, has said. Craig Nielsen, Trellix’s VP Asia Pacific and Japan, said this transformation has also come with cybersecurity threats and enterprises struggling to cope. Nielsen said the company is hoping to tackle this problem by delivering its extended detection and response (XDR) to enterprises, both big and medium-level.

XDR in cybersecurity is a Software as a service (SaaS) with a focus on security threat detection combining multiple tools. “What we’re seeing today is static and siloed cybersecurity is just not working anymore. It’s not capable often of stopping complex system threats,” Nielsen told indianexpress.com over a call.

With its XDR platform, Trellix will focus on providing what it calls “living” security to enterprises.

“A lot of these really sophisticated platforms, which are built to be more adaptive to the security landscape have been the domain of big organisations. We absolutely believe that we can really make an impact in democratising XDR for the mid-market and making advanced capabilities available to them,” Nielsen added.

Its XDR platform will use automation with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). This, the company says, will help analysts and security operations teams identify risks and breaches early.

In Nielsen’s view, many of the decisions around cybersecurity can be automatically remediated. The idea is to cut out the noise so that experts and analysts can focus on the major issues.

“We are investing heavily in applying the most advanced data science, AI, and machine learning and to take all that contextual information into account and make really strong, accurate predictive recommendations to customers to keep them from being breached,” he explained.

Trellix will also offer customers the option to run its XDR capability on top of their existing security protocols.

For many firms, the coronavirus pandemic-induced work from home policy has made protecting networks an even more complex task. “CISOs (chief information security officers) have told me we can’t cope with the number of alerts and the number of incidents that we have to investigate,” he pointed out.

While ransomware remains a major threat that is not going away, Trellix also sees attacks around supply chain vendors, increased phishing, and cryptocurrency-related scams as areas of concern. Nielsen admitted that some of the attacks are getting more sophisticated and their tools can help share real-time threats as they evolve with customers. The focus will be on making sure that customers are well-protected before a breach takes place, he said.

The McAfee Enterprise and FireEye merger was announced in October 2021.