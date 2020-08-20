New auto refilling Delhi Metro card will help with social distancing

Features like auto top-up will help customers follow social distancing norms whenever the Delhi Metro starts operating once again. (Image: Autope)

Touchless travel will be possible for Delhi Metro commuters as Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is planning to release updated smart travel cards. These new Zero Human Intervention Metro Smart Cards are being made available to customers via the Autope app, which as of now is only available for Android on the Google Play Store.

The new smart cards issued by Autope will come with an auto top-up feature that will automatically recharge the card with Rs 200 at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) entry gate, if the balance is below Rs 100. To recharge the card, Autope will automatically debit the value from the customer’s linked card/bank account.

To register for the Autope smart card, users need to download the app on their smartphones or register via the official website. While setting up an account, the customer has to link their debit card/credit card/UPI account to the Autope Card. Anduril Technologies, the company behind the app will be charging a maximum of 1 per cent as convenience fee from the customer for each transaction.

Apart from the auto top-up facility, Autope is also offering customers a 5 per cent additional discount on each top up. Customers can customise their cards in whichever way they want for Rs 150 inside of the Autope app and can also get it delivered right to their homes.

Delhi metro challenges: Building confidence, social distancing, cash crunch

People who already own a smart card can also register their existing cards with the Autope app to activate features like auto top-up. However, after registration, customers will have to visit the Customer Care centre of any of the Metro stations after three days of registration to get their smart cards activated.

Even if the users do not get their current smart cards linked with the app, they will not face any issues, and their current card will continue to stay valid.

Features like auto top-up will help customers follow social distancing norms whenever the Delhi Metro starts operating once again. Delhi Metro services were suspended back in March, when the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic was enforced.

