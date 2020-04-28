New Apple products in 2020: iPhone 12, AirTags, HomePod 2 to StudioPods

The headline announcement is expected to be a pair of high-end, over-the-ear headphones. (Image credit: Bloomberg) The headline announcement is expected to be a pair of high-end, over-the-ear headphones. (Image credit: Bloomberg)

Although the coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the global supply chain and demand, Apple doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. In fact, Apple has already launched two high-profile devices — the iPad Pro and iPhone SE, in the midst of Covid-19. We bet, Apple surely has its sights on future devices — new iPhones, HomePod 2, AirTags and AirPower Mini, among other devices.

So, what’s on offer this year? We take a look at some of the gadgets Apple plans to launch in 2020.

Apple iPhone 12 series

Apple is rumoured to launch four new iPhones later this year. The lineup should consist of two iPhone 12 models and two iPhone 12 Pro models.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Plus are expected to sport 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch OLED displays rather than LCD screens. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED displays. One should also expect the top-end models to come with slimmer bezels and a smaller notch. What’s new this year will be a quad-camera system on the back with upgraded wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto snappers along with a LiDAR Scanner (ToF). All four smartphones will feature Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset and 5G support. Also, all four iPhones will resemble iPhone 4 or iPad Pro with a square-edged frame.

Tile-like Bluetooth tracker could be announced soon. Tile-like Bluetooth tracker could be announced soon.

Apple AirTags

Apple is reportedly working on an accessory that will help you find lost items. Dubbed AirTags, the device would be similar to the popular Bluetooth tracker, Tile, and would likely let users locate items like keys, wallets, and backpacks. The accessory will take advantage of U1 Ultra wideband chip found inside the iPhone 11. Nevertheless, the tracker will also use Wi-Fi and Bluetooth location data to track lost items. AirTags will reportedly ship with an Apple-designed keychain and leather sleeve.

Expect the mini version of HomePod to cost $150. (Image credit: Bloomberg) Expect the mini version of HomePod to cost $150. (Image credit: Bloomberg)

Apple HomePod 2 and HomePod Mini

The original HomePod didn’t fare well but that doesn’t Apple won’t come with a new version. Well, Apple is already working on the upgraded version of the original model and a mini version to take on the Amazon Echo Show and Google Home Nest Mini. It’s being said that Apple is focusing on improved sound quality and make Siri voice assistant better. Expect the HomePod 2 and HomePod Mini to launch alongside the iPhone 12 later this year.

Apple’s rumoured over-the-ear headphones will be pitched against Bose 700. Apple’s rumoured over-the-ear headphones will be pitched against Bose 700.

Apple StudioPods

Apple’s long-awaited high-end over-ear headphones could launch in the first half of 2020. Rumor has it that the StudioPods should support swappable magnetic parts. The earpads and headband padding will apparently detach magnetically from the headphones, similar to how users can customise the Apple Watch. It’s being reported that Apple is working on two variants of the over-ear headphones: a premium one using leather, and a lightweight model aimed at fitness junkies. The StudioPods should launch at WWDC 2020 in early June.

Is anyone ready for cheaper AirPods Pro? Is anyone ready for cheaper AirPods Pro?

AirPods Lite and AirPods X

Apple wants to launch a cheaper version of AirPods Pro, dubbed AirPods Lite. They might like the current generation AirPods Pro, but won’t have the active noise cancellation feature. Apple is rumoured to launch the AirPods Lite for $129. Then there is the AirPods X, a new pair of AirPods that will have a Beats X-like design and ANC. They are rumoured to cost $200.

Apple Watch Series 6 could come with sleep tracing capabilities. Apple Watch Series 6 could come with sleep tracing capabilities.

Apple Watch Series 6

The next-generation Series 6 is going to retain the same design as the Series 5. So don’t expect any major change in the design language of the Series 6. Thankfully, Apple plans to add sleep tracking as well as an upgraded battery in the Series 6. The next-gen Apple Watch is also expected to feature faster performance and improved water resistance. The Apple Watch Series 6 should launch alongside the iPhone 12.

Will the next iPad Air ditch bezels? Will the next iPad Air ditch bezels?

Apple iPad Air 14, iPad Mini 6

The fourth-generation iPad Air should have an 11-inch screen and the A14 Bionic processor. Don’t expect the iPad Air 4 to look like the iPad Pro with an edge to edge screen. The next-generation iPad Air is also expected to feature an in-screen fingerprint scanner as well as support for the second-generation Apple Pencil. Alongside the iPad Air 4, Apple is also rumoured to be working on the new iPad Mini with the A14 Bionic chipset. Expect the new tablets to launch later this year, sometime between October and November.

The next Apple TV should focus on gaming, given Apple now has a dedicated subscription-based games service. The next Apple TV should focus on gaming, given Apple now has a dedicated subscription-based games service.

Apple TV (6th gen)

Apple has been working on the updated version of the Apple TV, and looks the launch will finally happen this year. Details are still under wraps, but we do know that the new model will likely feature A13 or A14 chipset and better graphics. This will be accompanied by Apple’s first-ever game controller.

The AirPower wireless charging mat was canceled in March 2019. (Image credit: Bloomberg) The AirPower wireless charging mat was canceled in March 2019. (Image credit: Bloomberg)

Apple AirPower Mini

Apple might have cancelled the AirPower in 2019 after the device failed to meet the company’s “high standards.” But Apple is once again working on the wireless charging mat. For a change, though, the new version is said to charge only one device.

