Netflix users on iOS can now buy subscriptions directly from the app

Netflix was one of the companies that removed the ability to make payments directly from its iOS app in 2018 to avoid paying the 30 per cent commission to Apple for purchases that customers made on the platform. However, the ability has now been re-added to the Netflix app for iOS users after three years.

With the change now reversed, Netflix users can simply install the app on a supported iOS device and buy a subscription plan directly from the app itself, without having to open the website on a computer first.

To date, Netflix users had to open the platform’s website on a PC or Mac and subscribe from there for the changes to then be reflected on their Netflix account on the iOS app on their phones.

What was even more troublesome, especially for new users was that Netflix could not even mention in its iOS app that new users could get a subscription from the website. This would have violated Apple’s policy, and hence all Netflix could display in an in-app banner was an apology for the hassle. Users were left to figure out how to subscribe on their own.

It should be noted that the popular OTT service is, however, yet to be found on the Apple TV application. The Apple TV app in the US includes access to subscriptions from other services such as Disney+, BBC iPlayer, Prime Video, etc.

In other news, Netflix also recently rolled out its own in-app games to both Android and iOS users. These games are included in Netflix subscription, do not cost a premium, and can be accessed by simply logging in on a supported device.