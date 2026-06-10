Netflix unveils new mobile experience, curated collections and games updates for Asia-Pacific

Netflix has announced a series of product updates across its mobile app, content discovery tools, and gaming ecosystem during its APAC Product Innovation Showcase, highlighting its focus on making the platform more personalised and engaging for users across the region.
As part of the announcement, Netflix confirmed that its refreshed mobile experience will roll out in South Korea and Japan in July. The update is already available in markets including India, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines and Malaysia, with additional Asia-Pacific countries expected to receive the experience in the coming months.
The redesigned mobile app introduces a new vertical video feed called Clips, aimed at helping users discover content through short-form previews. Users will be able to watch clips, save titles to their watchlists, share content with others, and move directly to a show’s or film’s page to begin streaming. Netflix said the feed will be personalised based on viewing habits and user interactions.
The company also revealed plans to test Clips collections in the future. These curated feeds could focus on specific genres, moods or content categories, including reality television highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, and podcast-related content.
Alongside its mobile updates, Netflix outlined new developments in its gaming strategy. The company said its Netflix Playground experience, a dedicated games space for children and families within Netflix Games, will continue expanding globally.
From June 20, Netflix will introduce a new collection of six mini-games inspired by the film K Pop Demon Hunters on Playground. The company said the games are designed to give younger audiences additional ways to interact with characters and stories from the franchise.
Netflix noted that Playground is included with all memberships and does not feature advertisements or in-game purchases. The platform is expected to add more titles based on children’s shows, films, and characters over time, while also exploring new interactive experiences.
The streaming service also highlighted its efforts to improve content discovery through curated collections and theme recommendation hubs. These features are designed to help users find content based on specific interests, seasonal events, and regional celebrations. Examples include collections built around occasions such as Diwali in India and Golden Week in Japan.
More recently, Netflix introduced ‘Watch Your Favourite Books’, a dedicated hub that helps viewers discover screen adaptations of popular books. According to the company, such themed collections are intended to complement its recommendation systems by making browsing more intuitive and relevant for different audiences.
“Our job is to blend smart recommendations with real human understanding of what matters to members, so that finding something to watch feels easy, and even fun,” said Eugenie Yeo, Senior Director, Product Merchandising for Asia Pacific at Netflix.
Through the latest updates, Netflix is seeking to strengthen engagement across mobile viewing, content discovery and gaming, while continuing to tailor its platform experience for users across Asia-Pacific markets.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)