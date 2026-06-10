Netflix unveils new mobile experience, curated collections and games updates for Asia-Pacific

Netflix has announced a series of product updates across its mobile app, content discovery tools, and gaming ecosystem during its APAC Product Innovation Showcase, highlighting its focus on making the platform more personalised and engaging for users across the region.

As part of the announcement, Netflix confirmed that its refreshed mobile experience will roll out in South Korea and Japan in July. The update is already available in markets including India, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines and Malaysia, with additional Asia-Pacific countries expected to receive the experience in the coming months.

The redesigned mobile app introduces a new vertical video feed called Clips, aimed at helping users discover content through short-form previews. Users will be able to watch clips, save titles to their watchlists, share content with others, and move directly to a show’s or film’s page to begin streaming. Netflix said the feed will be personalised based on viewing habits and user interactions.