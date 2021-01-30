Netflix to soon offer sleep timer feature: Here’s how it will work

Netflix to soon add sleep timer feature: Here's how it will work

Netflix is testing a new feature that lets you set a sleep timer for a movie or show, and the app will stop playing video when the time limit comes to an end. The company is currently testing this feature globally, but it is not available for everyone, The Verge reported. However, it will initially be only available for Android smartphone users.

The cited source says that Netflix will bring the same feature to other devices as well. These include TV sets and desktops, but this might depend on how well the feature works for users. The upcoming sleep timer feature will give you four-time settings for any video. These include 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 45 minutes, or end of whatever Netflix users are watching. You can select any of the four-time slots and the video will stop after the selected time limit ends.

This seems like a good option for those who fall asleep at night while watching a video and the video gets turned off when the episode ends. If we get the timer feature in other video streaming apps too, then a lot of people will appreciate it. The timer feature will also help save battery life up to a certain extent.

How to use the sleep timer feature on Netflix?

Step 1: If you have received the sleep timer feature, then you can try it. All you need to do is open any TV show or movie on your smartphone.

Step 2: Now, tap on the clock icon, which is labelled as Timer. You will find this option in the top right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Just select the time (15, 30, 45 minutes, or “Finish Show”) and you are done.

The cited source reported that Netflix’s timer feature will only be available for adult profiles and not for kids.