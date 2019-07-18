Netflix to roll out lower-priced plan in India soon, will it start at Rs 250?

Netflix will roll out a lower-priced mobile-screen plan in India in Q3 in addition to its existing plans. This was confirmed by the company in a letter to its shareholders for the second quarter of 2019. The lower-priced plan is aimed at introducing a large number of people in India to Netflix and to further expand its business “in a market where Pay TV ARPU (average revenue per user) is low (below $5).

There is no word on how much the plan will cost or if this will be a weekly, monthly subscription. Netflix was initially said to be testing something similar in India as well as other markets in Asia such as Malaysia. Earlier this year, Netflix rolled out weekly mobile-only plans, which start for as low as Rs 65 for select users in India.

The streaming service also reportedly explored a mobile-only monthly plan of Rs 250, Rs 125 Basic plan for SD only, Rs 165 Standard plan (HD) for two devices, and Rs 200 Ultra plan (4K) for four devices. The move will let users “watch Netflix on their mobile device for a lower price and subscribe in shorter increments of time,” Netflix previously confirmed to Gadgets360.

However, it is unclear if Netflix will stick with the same lower-priced plans when it is released officially for everyone or introduce new plans as well. As of now, there is no clarity on this front. “We will continue to learn more after launch of this plan,” the company said in its letter.

Netflix is among the top five OTT content video platforms in the top five metro cities in India, based on a Counterpoint survey. But it faces tough competition from rivals like Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video, which offer more local and sports content at lower subscription. There’s also SonyLIV, Voot, and Zee5.

Netflix is the most expensive with plans starting at Rs 500 for the basic subscription and go up to Rs 800 per month for premium service. In comparison, Hotstar Premium subscription, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5 all access subscription are priced at Rs 999 per year. SonyLIV is Rs 499 a year, while Voot is free.