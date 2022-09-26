Netflix tips and tricks: How to manage your account better

In India, if you have a Netflix subscription, chances are, you are already sharing it with other people. The platform lets users create up to five profiles, each with its own watch history and recommendations. If you’re wondering how to manage the account settings better on Netflix, here are some tips.

Manage multiple profiles

Netflix allows users to create and manage up to five profiles on a single account. Thankfully, the platform has made it really easy to create, change and delete multi profiles without complicating things.

If you want to create a new profile, just head over to the ‘Manage Profiles’ page. select ‘Add Profile’, name it and click on the save button. The new profile should show up when you log in to your Netflix account.

Here’s what Netflix’s Manage Profile screen looks like. Here’s what Netflix’s Manage Profile screen looks like.

Also, users can customise various profile parameters such as the name, language and image. To do so, head over to the ‘Manage Profiles’ page and simply choose the profile you want to customise from the options.

Deleting a profile is easy as well. Just choose the profile you want to delete from the ‘Manage Profile’ page and click on ‘Delete Profile’ and you are good to go. One thing to keep in mind is that once a profile is deleted, the viewing history and games saved for that profile will no longer be available.

Locking profiles

Another useful feature is the ability to lock Netflix profiles. Users can lock a profile by heading over to the ‘Profile and Parental Controls’ section listed under ‘Account’ and selecting the ‘Profile Lock’ option. To do so, you will need to enter your Netflix password and set a PIN that unlocks your profile.

In case you forgot your profile PIN, just click on the ‘Forgot PIN’ option at the bottom of the screen and enter the Netflix account password. You will now be able to see or change the profile PIN.

The Profile Lock toggle can be found under the Profile and Parental Controls section, The Profile Lock toggle can be found under the Profile and Parental Controls section,

Restrict content

If you have children at home or want to restrict certain content, Netflix allows users to choose the type of TV shows, games and movies kids can watch and play with the Netflix Kids experience.

Netflix also allows users to manually restrict certain titles. Netflix also allows users to manually restrict certain titles.

To set viewing restrictions, open the ‘Profile and Parental Controls page’ and choose ‘Viewing Restrictions’ option. From here, you can set the maturity rating level for both TV shows and movies.

Update email and phone number

Netflix is one of the few services that let users change their associated email account along with phone number. If for any reason you want to change your email address or phone number, just head over to the ‘Account’ page and choose the ‘Change account email’ or ‘Change phone number’ option.

Depending on what you want to change, you will receive an OTP. Alternatively, users can also update their email and phone number by confirming payment details. After updating the aforementioned details, you might have to update the email address in the ‘Membership and Billing’ section as well.

If you think someone is using your account without permission, simply change your Netflix password and sign out of all devices connected to your account. This will ensure that only those with the new password will be able to log in to the account.