Facebook chides Netflix over portrayal in movie on social media

Facebook has hit back at Netflix, accusing the ‘The Social Dilemma’ documentary released earlier this year on the streaming platform of sensationalism.

“It gives a distorted view of how social media platforms work to create a convenient scapegoat for what are difficult and complex societal problems,” Facebook said in seven-point rebuttal to film that explored the dangerous side of social media. “The film’s creators do not include insights from those currently working at the companies or any experts that take a different view to the narrative put forward by the film.”

Facebook argued that its products have been built to “create value” and not to be addictive, as the film alleges. It also said the social network was funded by advertising “so that it remains free for people,” stating clearly that “you are not the product.”

The company went on to address its algorithms, which it said were used to improve the user experience. It also pointed out steps it had taken to improve privacy protections and reduce polarization and misinformation.

