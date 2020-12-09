Missed Netflix StreamFest? Here’s another chance to watch Netflix for free

Here's how to get Netflix free for two days (Representational Image)

After getting a stellar response, Netflix has extended StreamFest for two more days from December 9 at 9 AM to Friday, December 11 at 8:59 AM. For many who tuned in to watch Netflix for free from December 5 to December 6, the streaming service showed this message — “Netflix StreamFest is at capacity”, If you are one of those people who missed or were not able to watch Netflix for free on the initial two days, this is another chance to access the full catalogue of the world’s largest streaming service.

This is Netflix’s attempt to offer their content to a larger audience who have not subscribed to the streaming service or unsubscribed to it after initial days. During the StreamFest, users will be able to stream content in standard definition (SD). If you are trying to access Netflix on your desktop or laptop, just type “www.netflix.com/in/streamfest” in your web browser. You can also access it on your Android, iOS devices and smart TVs.

Netflix currently has four plans in India you can subscribe to. The mobile plan is the cheapest one which offers SD quality for Rs 199 per month. The next plan on the list os the basic Netflix plan which offers content in both SD and HD quality. You can even use it on different devices but only one screen at a time. The Rs 649 plan offers streaming on two devices simultaneously whereas the Rs 799 premium plan incorporates four screens at once.

It will be interesting to see whether the extended StreamFest leads to an increase in subscriptions as Netflix competes with major streaming services like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV and others. Also, if you have been waiting to watch a particular movie or series on Netflix for a long time, this is the second chance to watch it for free.

