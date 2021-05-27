Netflix starts testing the ‘Play Something’ feature on Android

The 'Play Something' feature adds a button across the streaming service’s UI to automatically suggest new series and movies that you’ve never watched before ( Image source : Netflix )

Netflix had rolled out its ‘Play Something’ feature for TVs in April. The feature adds a button across the streaming service’s UI to automatically suggest new series and movies that you’ve never watched before. Netflix plans to release the tool for smartphone users soon. The company has now started testing the feature on Android phones globally. Users who are part of the test will see the button appear in the Netflix app, available in both kid’s and adult profiles.

The feature which was initially launched on TV-based versions of the Netflix app appears in various places across the mobile app’s interface. The tool can be accessed from underneath your profile when you log in, the left-side navigation bar, and in the tenth row of Netflix’s homepage.

Cameron Johnson, Director, Product Innovation, Netflix had said that the new Play Something feature can play as many as 75 series. He also added that most people stick to the first show or skip to a few more choices.

How will the Netflix ‘Play Something’ feature work?

When the feature is turned on, Netflix will indicate the same with a border on the screen along with the button on the right side. You can press the ‘Play Something Else’ button to go to the next series or film. You can also go back to browsing on the service normally by pressing the exit button on the top left corner of the screen.

Once the Play Something recommendations button is triggered, Netflix will start playing a film or series similar to the content you have been watching already. Recommended content may include a new film or series or an unfinished one. However, content that you have already watched will not be repeated in your Play Something recommendations.