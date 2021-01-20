Netflix confirms ‘Shuffle Play’ feature is coming this year

Netflix is set to introduce ‘Shuffle Play’ in the first half of 2021. It is a feature for users who find it hard to choose a movie or show from the huge library of the streaming platform. It simply chooses content one has in his/her watchlist, movies/shows left midway or something similar to what the user has already watched.

The development was confirmed by the streaming giant to TechCrunch. However, the name of the feature could be different once it is rolled out worldwide this year. The feature has been in testing since August 2020 and is currently being tested on TV for now.

TechCrunch also spotted that the Shuffle Play option already exists for some users. It is a big button on Netflix’s home screen below the profile icon. It says, “Not sure what to watch? Try Shuffle Play. We’ll shuffle everything on Netflix and find things for you to watch based on your tastes”. On selecting “Try it now”, Netflix will automatically play something for the user.

Netflix already recommends shows and movies according to what the user has already watched. Also, a shuffle mode was tried earlier which would play any random episode of a popular show of users’ choosing. Netflix has not revealed the sample size of the tests, but has revealed that the popular response has been positive.