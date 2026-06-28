Netflix now requires a unique email ID for every profile login: What it means for users

A Netflix logo is shown on a TV screen ahead of a Swiss vote on a referendum called "Lex Netflix" in this illustration taken May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Illustration/File photo

Netflix users who access the streaming platform as add-on members on someone else’s account may run into issues logging into their profiles due to a new rule.

The OTT giant now requires each profile under a Netflix subscription to use a unique email address when logging into the platform. This sign-in update is a permanent change that started rolling out on June 15, 2026, according to a Netflix spokesperson.

Recently, several users on social media reported seeing a pop-up notification asking them ‘add an email address to your profile’ to continue. However, the email requirement does not apply to Netflix profiles designated as belonging to a child, according to a report by Ars Technica.