Netflix now requires a unique email ID for every profile login: What it means for users

Netflix users who access the streaming platform as add-on members on someone else’s account may run into issues logging into their profiles due to a new rule.
The OTT giant now requires each profile under a Netflix subscription to use a unique email address when logging into the platform. This sign-in update is a permanent change that started rolling out on June 15, 2026, according to a Netflix spokesperson.
Recently, several users on social media reported seeing a pop-up notification asking them ‘add an email address to your profile’ to continue. However, the email requirement does not apply to Netflix profiles designated as belonging to a child, according to a report by Ars Technica.
Every user having their own login credentials could make it easier for secondary account users to remember, store, or change their respective credentials. This could enable them to more easily log into a new device or use two-factor authentication.
Additionally, secondary account users can also set their own language, audio, and display settings based on their individual preferences.
But some Netflix users are not happy with the sign-in update since they are part of household accounts that often use different Netflix profiles on the same device, such as a living room TV. The move has also raised privacy concerns, with some users questioning why Netflix needs this information.
Notably, Netflix’s privacy policy states that the platform may share users’ email addresses with marketing and advertising companies.
“I am the only one that uses my Netflix so I created each profile to be for certain types of shows. I have a main one for the shows that are my general [TV], some favs to rewatch. Then I have one for movies, documentaries, reality/competition shows etc. It works great to organize and help if [I] am in a mood for, say, a documentary, [I] don’t have to scroll through all the other styles of shows,” one user wrote in a recent post on Reddit.