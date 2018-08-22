Netflix reportedly testing bypassing iTunes billing method in 33 countries including India

Netflix is currently testing a bypass of the iTunes payment method in 33 countries (Image Source: Bloomberg) Netflix is currently testing a bypass of the iTunes payment method in 33 countries (Image Source: Bloomberg)

Netflix is currently testing a bypass of the iTunes payment method, according to a TechCrunch report. The subscription-based streaming service that contains a library of films, Netflix is at present one of the highest grossing app on the iOS platform. TechCrunch report reveals that the US-based media service provider is testing how to “bypass” iTunes in 33 countries.

New or lapsed subscribers in select markets across Latin America, Asia and Europe will not be able to pay using iTunes by September 30, as per the report. TechCrunch points out that users will be instead redirected to the ‘mobile web version’ in order to log for payment details directly with Netflix. The test has been running since June in 10 countries first and then expanding to 33 from August 2 till September 30. Apparently, the bypass iTunes test by Netflix was first spotted by NDTV on August 17, when the publication said that Netflix was running ‘a two-month experiment.’

A spokesperson back then provided a statement saying, “We are constantly innovating and testing new signup approaches on different platforms to better understand what our members like. Based on what we learn, we work to improve the Netflix experience for members everywhere.” If Netflix announces the test a success and puts off iTunes billing, then Apple might have to update its subscription pages for developers soon, TechCrunch notes.

Notably, Spotify has already restricted users from using iTunes to pay for subscriptions. Apple at present gets 30 per cent of first-year Netflix subscriptions via the app and 15 per cent for subsequent renewals. According to TechCrunch, the iOS Netflix billing test is currently running in the following countries that include Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan and Thailand.

