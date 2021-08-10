Try these simple tips to get better Netflix recommendations

Netflix is one of the most popular OTT streaming platforms in the world today. The streaming service is home to a host of content from around the world including Netflix originals and other varied content from different studios and networks. While some users may be okay with searching for content that may appeal to them, others may want the service to better recommend stories based on their preferences. Here are some tips and tricks that you can use to help Netflix understand your preferences a little bit better.

Select content while creating account

Once you start consuming content on Netflix, the platform gets better at understanding your taste and preferences, and in turn, suggests movies and TV series that you might like. If you are new to the streaming service, you can get a head start before you’ve watched anything at all. To achieve this you can select three or more films and/or series that interest you the most right after you create your profile to help Netflix recommend content best suited to you.

Use thumbs up or thumbs down

Whenever you watch a film or TV series on the platform, there is an option to give a thumbs up or thumbs down in relation to the content you viewed. Each time you give a film or series a thumbs up, Netflix will likely recommend you similar stories. On the other hand, when you give a thumbs down, Netflix is less likely to recommend you something similar in the future. Additionally, you can use thumbs up or thumbs down for previously watched content as well.

Add films and series to ‘My List’

Netflix allows you to curate your own list of content from around the world that you wish to watch in the future. You can add such content to ‘My List’ on your profile. When you add titles to your list, Netflix learns your preferences better and recommends similar series and films in the future.

Create different profiles

If you are sharing your Netflix account with other people, chances are that other users may have different interests in relation to the content they like to consume. In this case, it is best to create multiple profiles, in order for the platform to better recommend content based on the interests of individual users. Each Netflix account irrespective of what plan you are on, lets you create up to five profiles.