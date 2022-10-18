scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

What is Netflix’s ‘Profile Transfer’ feature and how does it work?

The new Profile Transfer feature will help you transfer your profile from an existing account to a new one. Read on to know more.

NetflixNetflix recently rolled out ad-supported subscription plans in the US. (Image Source: Netflix)

Netflix has announced it will be soon adding a new feature to the platform called ‘Profile Transfer’. For those unaware, the video streaming service has been testing the feature for quite some time now.

According to the streaming giant, the Profile Transfer feature allows users to transfer their ‘personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings’ from one account to another.

This is particularly helpful for those who want to switch to another account and don’t want to start from scratch. The Profile Transfer feature will guide users so they can easily set up and carry over their existing settings, and watch history and preferences from an old account to a new one.

Also Read |What happens if (and when) Netflix introduces its new ‘with-ads’ plan in India?

While your profile is being copied, a backup of the profile is also kept on the existing profile. Since March this year, Netflix had been testing the new feature in South American countries like Costa Rica, Chile and Peru.

If you have a shared account and want to create a new one with all your settings, recommendations and other settings from the old account, just click on the ‘Transfer Profile’ which pops up whenever you hover over your profile.

The company said that the new feature will start rolling out to all members starting today, but it might take a while before it reaches you. That said, Netflix said it will notify users via email whenever the feature is available on their account. In other news, the video streaming platform recently announced ad-supported subscription plans, which start at $6.99 in the US.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 12:10:09 pm
