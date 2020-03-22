Netflix Party lets you watch movies with friends while social distancing [How it works]

Netflix Party lets you watch movies with friends while social distancing (Photo: AP) Netflix Party lets you watch movies with friends while social distancing (Photo: AP)

The world is currently facing the coronavirus pandemic and without a cure we are left with practising social distancing and self-quarantine to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. This is why going out with friends and family to watch a movie is no longer an option. However, there is a way to connect with your friends remotely and watch Netflix together.

A free Google Chrome extension called Netflix Party lets you and your friends simultaneously stream shows and movies on your desktop— all while each one of you is staying alone at your respective homes.

Netflix Party

The Netflix Party is not just a random group streaming service. It is a full-fledged tool that provides the combined control of the show to all members of the watch party so that all everyone stays in the same time frame. It also has a side chat bar to talk and discuss what’s going on in the show— pretty much like what people do when they watch something together. Notably, to use Netflix Party, every participant needs to have a Netflix subscription.

How to download and use the Netflix Party Google extension

As already mentioned, the Netflix Party service is a Google Chrome browser extension. Users first need to log into Netflix on their computers and then download the Netflix Party extension by following the below steps:

Screengrab of Netflix Party website. Screengrab of Netflix Party website.

*Visit www.netflixparty.com on your Google Chrome browser

*Click on Get Netflix Party for free

*It will redirect you to the Google Chrome web store page to download the extension

*Click on Add to Chrome

*After installing the extension, you’ll see a grey NP icon in your browser toolbar.

To use the Netflix Party extension, you will need to begin watching shows and movies on Netflix in the Google Chrome browser. You will see that the NP icon has changed from grey to red. Now click on the icon and ‘Start the party’.

You’ll become the host and you will also have the option to keep the control for pausing and playing the show, or you can let anyone take control. To invite the friends, copy the URL from the pop-up box and send it to everyone. The chatroom will appear and let you know who has joined the party.

