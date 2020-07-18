Netflix providing free 83 years subscription: Here’s how to get it

Netflix is offering 83 years of free subscription; here’s how to get it Netflix is offering 83 years of free subscription; here’s how to get it

Yes, you heard that right. The streaming platform has announced a new offer that can provide you with 83 years of subscription, absolutely free. In other words, Netflix is giving away 1,000 months of subscription to users at no additional cost. To avail this offer the streaming platform wants users to play “The Old Guard” videogame and score highest points.

Netflix released The Old Guard movie last week on its platform. To celebrate the original show the platform is providing the “Immortal” Netflix account to users.

The streaming platform is calling it an immortal account because under this it is providing a Netflix subscription for 83 years. To get the subscription for 1000 weeks all you need to do is play the Old Guard Game as “a Labrys-wielding immortal and defeat hordes of enemies” and score the highest points of all players.

To get access to the video game visit http://www.oldguardgame.com/. The Old Guard Game is browser-based and mirrors the events of the film.

In the video game, you will need to play as the lead character and kill as many enemies as possible using the one-handed Labrys which is a big double-bladed axe.

While playing the game you will need to be careful as if you die or get hit the game will slow you down compared to other players. So you must be careful in playing the game and avoid getting hit or killed in the process.

The Netflix immortal account game is available now and will be active until July 19. As said, whichever player scores the highest points will be given 83 years of free Netflix subscription.

Notably, this competition is available only for users in the United States and not in India.

