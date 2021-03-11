Netflix testing Rs 299 mobile+ plan in India that lets users stream in HD quality on mobile or laptop

Netflix Rs 299 plan will be rolled out widely in India if the users like it

Netflix is testing a new Mobile+ plan in India. The Rs 299 plan lets users stream content in HD quality on one screen at a time, be it mobile, tablet, or desktop/laptop. The Mobile+ plan is currently being tested on a selected few customers and will be rolled out widely if it gets a positive response.

“We launched the mobile plan in India to make it easier for anyone with a smartphone to enjoy Netflix. We want to see if members like the added choice Mobile+ brings. We’ll only roll it out long-term if they do,” a Netflix spokesperson said.

The Mobile+ plan is definitely a step up from the Rs 199 plan launched in 2019. The most affordable plan exclusive to India lets users to stream content in SD quality and on only one mobile screen at a time. Currently, Netflix mobile users in India stream more than streaming platform members worldwide, which is one of the main reasons behind the testing of the new plan.

Last year, it was reported that Netflix is testing a Rs 345 plan in the country with similar features. The decrease in the mobile plan’s price will put it in direct competition in this segment with Disney+ Hotstar, which also offers its premium plan for Rs 299 per month. However, Disney+ Hotstar lets users stream to two screens at a time including TV, laptop, mobile and others on this.

Currently, the entry-level plan that lets users stream on TV starts at Rs 499, which allows users to stream content in HD on a single screen at a time on mobile, laptop or TV. The Rs 649 plan supports two screens simultaneously. The Rs 799 plan is a major step up as it supports four screens simultaneously and allows content streaming in HD or Ultra HD if available.