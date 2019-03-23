Netflix might introduce a cheaper mobile-only subscription plan in India

Netflix, in order to increase its Indian user base, might soon be introducing a new mobile-only subscription plan in India very soon. The company has stated that it is currently testing out the mobile-only subscription plan in India. This plan if released according to reports would directly offer a 50 per cent discount to its users on its base plan, which costs Rs 500.

According to reports, under the new Rs 250 mobile-only subscription plan, consumers will be offered all of the content available on Netflix in Standard Definition (SD) format, on their smartphones for Rs 250 per month.

Netflix currently offerings range of subscription plans in the country ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 800 in India, offering HD to 4K content on multiple platforms like TVs, PCs and mobile devices.

“We are always looking for ways to make Netflix more enjoyable and accessible. We will be testing different options in select countries where members can, for example, watch Netflix on their mobile device for a lower price and subscribe in shorter increments of time. Not everyone will see these options and we may never roll out these specific plans beyond the tests,” said a Netflix spokesperson.

Netflix might be considering launching this new subscription plan in order to increase its Indian user base. Additionally, to fight the stiff competition from other OTT (over the top) service providers like Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar, who provide similar services at a much lower cost.

Amazon Prime Video OTT service is currently offered at Rs 129 per month and Rs 999 per year. Whereas, Hotstar provides its services at Rs 199 per month and Rs 1,200 per year.