Netflix may soon charge you extra for sharing your password

Netflix password sharing is very common, with multiple people sharing the same subscription not just across devices, but also across households. Netflix is adding features like separate user profiles to facilitate the same. The streaming service may soon begin charging users for sharing their password across households.

In a new post published by the company, Netflix states it will be testing two new features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru which will change how passwords are shared between accounts. While Netflix hasn’t explicitly mentioned it, these new “features” may later come to all other regions as well.

“We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans. While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared,” the post mentioned.

“As a result, accounts are being shared between households – impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members.”

What’s changing?

Netflix is adding two features to curb sharing – ‘Add Extra Member’ and ‘Transfer Profile to New Account’.

Add an Extra Member: Members of Standard and Premium Netflix plans will be able to add sub-accounts for up to two people they don’t live with – each with their own profile, personalised recommendations.

These sub-accounts will also have their own login and password. This will be at a lower price, currently 2,380 CLP in Chile, $2.99 in Costa Rica, and 7.9 PEN in Peru.

Transfer Profile to a New Account: Members of the Basic, Standard, and Premium plans can enable people who share their account to transfer profile information either to a new account or an Extra Member sub-account. This will let these users keep their viewing history, My List, and personalised recommendations.

Netflix has been recently changing a lot on the business side with price fluctuations and new plans to keep up with competitors like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv and many more. Now, the new changes will likely mean you and your friends could soon be paying more for sharing the same account.