Netflix to lay off nearly 1,000 employees amid rising costs, stiff competition

On its part, Netflix has taken certain steps such as investing in live events and sports, gaming, and children’s programming to increase user engagement. (Image: Unsplash)

Amid sweeping layoffs by tech giants as a result of AI, Netflix is reportedly cutting nearly 1,000 jobs, or about 6 per cent of its workforce.

The streaming giant’s product, tech, legal, and human resources departments are expected to be the most affected, according to a report by Wall Street Journal. Up till the end of last year, Netflix had 16,000 full-time employees, as per regulatory filings. In 2025, Netflix reported revenue of $45.2 billion, and an increase in ad revenue to over $1.5 billion.

The company has reportedly said it will “continue to invest aggressively in high impact areas” to improve its service. It also added that Netflix is on track to deliver its full-year forecast.