Netflix launches ‘Play Something’ feature to help users decide what to watch

Netflix is launching a new feature called “Play Something” which will be available to all its users. The feature will add a button across the streaming service’s UI to automatically suggest new series and movies that you’ve never watched before. The new button will appear in various places on Netflix’s app, including underneath your profile when you log in, the left-side navigation bar, and in the tenth row of Netflix’s homepage.



Netflix has been testing the feature for some time now under different names. Netflix started testing the feature as ‘Shuffle Play’ last year to help people find content and now the feature has launched globally as “Play Something”.

For starters, the Play Something button will be visible on TV-based versions of the Netflix app. The company plans to start testing the feature on Android devices, too. Cameron Johnson, Director, Product Innovation, Netflix said that the new Play Something feature can play as many as 75 series. He also spoke about the testing of the feature which showed most people sticking to the first show or skipping to a few more.

When you click on the Play Something button, Netflix will start playing a film or series similar to the content you have been watching already. It will play a new series or film, and also those that are unfinished but won’t show a film or series that you have already completed. When the feature is turned on Netflix will indicate the same with a border on the screen, and the button on the right side. You can press the ‘Play Something Else’ button to go to the next series or film. You can also go back to browsing on the service normally by pressing the exit button on the top left corner of the screen.