Netflix launched ‘Kids Mystery Box’ to help parents discover new content for children

Netflix has come up with a new feature at helping parents introduce new content to their children: the Netflix Kids Mystery Box. The new feature will allow parents to click on a button to be presented with a new child-friendly movie or show that hasn’t yet been watched by their child.

“Kids are drawn to what they love — their favourite toys, foods, songs — and it’s hard to get them to try something new. So today, we’re launching a new Mystery Box feature on TVs around the world to provide a fun and safe space for kids to discover their next favourite series and films or reconnect with a familiar face — whether it’s a comedy series in a beloved franchise like Boss Baby: Back In The Crib or an animated adventure film featuring a whole new cast of lovable characters like Back to the Outback,” said TJ Marston, Director, Product Innovation – Kids and Family, at Netflix, in a press statement.

The process to take advantage of this new feature is fairly simple. You can follow these steps to use the Kids Mystery Box:

#Log in to Netflix with a ‘Kids’ profile

#Find the ‘favourite row’ at the top of the homepage

#According to Netflix, this row is character-driven to help children connect to the characters more easily

#Hover over the sparkly ‘Mystery Box’ tile with a question mark on it to discover a title that hasn’t yet been watched using the account.

Hover over the ‘Kids Mystery Box’ tile in the favourites row. (Image credit: Netflix) Hover over the ‘Kids Mystery Box’ tile in the favourites row. (Image credit: Netflix)

This is not the first time that Netflix has launched a new feature aimed at making discovering age-appropriate content for kids easier. In July last year, the streaming platform had introduced a new “Top 10 row” for age-restricted profiles that featured the most popular children’s content in the user’s country.

At the same time, the company also introduced bi-weekly kids recap emails that were sent to the emails of account holders with at least one Kids account set up. These emails included recommendations based on the child’s favourite shows and movies, printable colouring sheets and activities inspired by the child’s favourite character, top themes or topic chars that showed the types of programs your child enjoys the most and tips about how to use Kids features on Netflix.