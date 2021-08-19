Netflix enables support for spatial audio on iPhone and iPad

Netflix is adding support for Apple’s spatial audio feature on iPhone and iPad. The feature which has started rolling out on iPhone and iPad on iOS 14 will make use of directional audio filters to provide an immersive experience for Netflix users.

The toggle for controlling Spatial Audio is said to be located in the Control Center. The spatial audio feature is exclusive to AirPods Pro and AirPods Max as of now, so you can only make use of the feature using these devices.

The spatial audio feature offers an immersive experience using directional audio filters to “play sounds virtually anywhere in space, creating an immersive sound experience.” as per Apple. What this means is that the feature will allow the audio to be put in surround channels exactly in the right spot. So even if you turn your head or move your device, you will be able to get the surround sound experience as intended.

iOS 15 offers a new Spatialize Stereo option, which is said to simulate the Spatial Audio experience for non-Dolby Atmos content as well. This will allow AirPods Pro and AirPods Max users to experience pretty much any song or video.

If you don’t get see Spatial Audio in the Netflix app, it is likely that you do not have the latest version of the app. Make sure you have the latest version from the App Store and continue checking over the coming weeks. The company says this will be a slow rollout.

Netflix currently has four plans, and the cheapest one is the Mobile-only plan, which is priced at Rs 199 per month. This one lets users view content in SD video quality on smartphones or tablets. There is also a Basic plan, which will cost you Rs 499 per month. This plan allows you to stream on one screen at a time in SD quality on phones, laptops, tablets, and TVs. The Standard Netflix plan is priced at Rs 649. This plan will give access to content on two screens in HD quality. There is also a Premium plan of Netflix, and the subscription cost of this is Rs 799 per month. It includes Ultra HD as well as HD content support on four screens at a time.