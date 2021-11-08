Netflix iOS games could take a different route, compared to Android: Report

Netflix recently confirmed its foray into gaming, by launching a mobile game service, for Android users. Additionally, Netflix has also announced that it’s working on bringing the gaming service for iOS users as well.

Now as per a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, achieving the same may be problematic as Apple’s App Store policies will prevent Netflix from making games available from its app. Currently, App Store does not allow other third-party apps to offer apps within them. This is also the reason why Xbox Cloud Gaming, Google’s Stadia have not made it to iOS.

As per the report by Mark Gurman, Netflix will offer its games through the App Store, and he wrote code discovered by developer Steve Moser and shared with Bloomberg confirmed this. If this is true, users will not be able to download or play the games from within the Netflix app itself.

Even on Android, while the games are visible in a dedicated tab on the app, they are downloaded individually from the Google Play Store. Netflix may eventually offer its games via the cloud, as per the report.

The company has stated its collection of mobile games will be available in multiple languages, that are offered in the service, and the games will automatically default to the preference set in your Netflix profile. Netflix subscribers will also be able to play games on multiple mobile devices on the same account.

The mobile games launched on Android are ‘Stranger Things: 1984’, ‘Stranger Things 3: The Games, Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop)’, ‘Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games)’, and ‘Teeter Up (Frosty Pop)’.