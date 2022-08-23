Netflix launches its own version of ‘Heads Up!’ exclusive to subscribers

Netflix has launched its own version of the popular mobile game Heads Up, called “Netflix Heads Up!”. While playing the game, players will have to guess the words on another player’s forehead before a one-minute timer runs out. It will be available exclusively to Netflix subscribers.

Netflix Heads Up! Was developed in partnership with Ellen Digital Venture and gives users a chance to test their Netflix knowledge with 28 decks inspired by popular series on the platform, including Bridgerton, Stranger Things and Swquid Game, as well as Netflix social channels like Geeked and Strong Black Lead.

Here is what you can expect from some of the decks when you play the game:

Bridgerton: Dearest Gentle Reader, you are invited to play the Bridgerton deck where you will engage in a ball of fun as you guess clues based on the hit show.

GEEKED: A deck aimed at sci-fi, horror, fantasy, comic book and video game enthusiasts

NetflixIsAJoke: A deck that includes comic greats and comedy terminology.

Squid Game: A deck based on the popular South Korean series Squid Game on Netflix

Strong Black Lead: Strong Black Lead amplifies Black voices, stories, and creators. The Strong Black Lead deck on Netflix Heads Up! Will test user knowledge of Black actors, entertainers, series and films

Strange Things: A Stranger Things-themed deck that contains characters, words, phrases and more from the popular Netflix series Stranger Things.

Netflix Heads Up! Will be available to users on the Netflix app on thei Android and iOS devices. The game will also allow users to share recordings of their matches on Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp and other platforms. It will also be available in 15 different languages including French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Thai.