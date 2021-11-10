Netflix Games now available on iOS devices: Here’s what to keep in mind

Following its official debut on Android last week, Netflix is now rolling out its games feature to iOS devices. The service will give current subscribers access to a limited selection of mobile games, ad-free and at no additional cost.

The newly added games feature is quite similar to its Android counterpart in many ways. For one, iOS users will be redirected to the App Store for downloading the game. The games will also be available in multiple languages and will default to whatever your preferred settings are. Members can play their games on multiple devices, depending on what plan they have chosen.

However, there is one difference in terms of the user interface on iOS. While Netflix members on Android have a dedicated games row and a games tab, on iPhone you will only see a games row. On the iPad, the row will be pinned to position 6 and will feature a categories drop-down menu.

This has to do with Apple’s App Store policies that were revised last year following its lawsuit with Epic Games. Netflix told TechCrunch that although it wasn’t entirely clear on whether adding their own games tab would violate store policies and get them banned, they took the safer route and decided to launch without it.

“However, if the company is able to get more clarity around this rule in the future, it may be able to add a Games tab to its iOS app like the one available now on Android.”, it reads.

In addition to the previously announced titles such as ‘Stranger Things:1984’ and ‘Stranger Things 3: The Game’, the lineup will also include the newly announced ‘Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story’. The spinoff game is currently available to pre-order on Steam and Nintendo Switch. However, Netflix subscribers will be getting it for free.