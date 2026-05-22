Netflix expands accessibility features as global viewing habits shift

Netflix is expanding its accessibility efforts as more users rely on subtitles, dubbing, and audio descriptions to watch content from around the world. Marking Global Accessibility Awareness Day, the streaming giant shared how viewing habits are changing globally and how its platform is adapting to meet those needs.
According to Netflix, nearly one-third of its members worldwide now use accessibility features while streaming. The company says this growth reflects the increasing popularity of international content, with viewers watching shows and films beyond their native languages more than ever before.
A decade ago, non-English titles accounted for less than 10 per cent of total viewing on Netflix. Today, they make up more than one-third of all viewing hours. In 2025 alone, Netflix says 70 per cent of viewing came from users watching content produced outside their own country.
To support this global audience, Netflix now offers subtitles, Subtitles for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (SDH/CC), audio descriptions, and dubbing in more than 30 languages. Popular titles such as Squid Game and Adolescence are among the platform’s most-watched shows with subtitles enabled, while Wednesday and When Life Gives You Tangerines have become popular among viewers using dubbing and audio descriptions.
Netflix has also rolled out a new “Search by Language” feature that allows users to search for content based on language preferences and accessibility options directly from the search bar. It works on any device and is meant to ensure easier access to accessible content.
According to the company, in 2025, more than 13,000 hours of audio descriptions have been included in the database, increasing by 30 per cent from the last year. Audio descriptions allow blind and visually impaired individuals to get a voiceover of the scene’s description.