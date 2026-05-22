Netflix expands accessibility features as global viewing habits shift

To support this global audience, Netflix now offers subtitles, Subtitles for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (SDH/CC), audio descriptions, and dubbing in more than 30 languages. (Express Photo)

Netflix is expanding its accessibility efforts as more users rely on subtitles, dubbing, and audio descriptions to watch content from around the world. Marking Global Accessibility Awareness Day, the streaming giant shared how viewing habits are changing globally and how its platform is adapting to meet those needs.

According to Netflix, nearly one-third of its members worldwide now use accessibility features while streaming. The company says this growth reflects the increasing popularity of international content, with viewers watching shows and films beyond their native languages more than ever before.

A decade ago, non-English titles accounted for less than 10 per cent of total viewing on Netflix. Today, they make up more than one-third of all viewing hours. In 2025 alone, Netflix says 70 per cent of viewing came from users watching content produced outside their own country.