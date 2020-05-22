Netflix to cancel user subscriptions that are inactive for a year

Netflix is cancelling subscription of inactive users. (Image: Bloomberg) Netflix is cancelling subscription of inactive users. (Image: Bloomberg)

Video streaming platform Netflix announced this Thursday that it will cancel the subscription of all accounts that have not been used for a year. Netflix informed via a press release that it will send out emails or in-app notifications to all inactive account users starting this week, asking if they would like to keep their subscription active.

Sometimes we happen to subscribe to services that we end up not using. A change in mindset, schedule or lifestyle wastes membership money. While the amount spent on your gym membership is as good as gone, you can at least save some money over your unused Netflix account.

“If they don’t confirm that they want to keep subscribing, we’ll automatically cancel their subscription,” Netflix said.

“These inactive accounts represent less than half of one per cent of our overall member base, only a few hundred thousand, and are already factored into our financial guidance,” it added.

The streaming platform said that if anyone changes their mind later, they can easily restart the subscription. If such a user, whose account has been cancelled, rejoins within 10 months, they will still have their favourites, profiles, viewing preferences and account details intact.

Netflix’s announcement comes at a time when online streaming services and OTT platforms are gaining momentum due to lockdowns and social distancing norms across the world.

