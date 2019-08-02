Netflix asking for activity data on Android? Here’s their response

Netflix is testing a new feature to improve video playback quality when a user is on the go. Some users are reportedly seeing a pop-up from Netflix asking whether the streaming company can use their physical activity data. According to a report on The Next Web, the permission request appeared on a Google Pixel 3 XL unit as well, though the permission was turned on without prior attempt.

Advertising

Security researcher @BetoOnSecurity posted a screenshot of the app permission request. It asked to allow or deny physical activity access for the app. Netflix confirmed in a statement to The Next Web that the company is testing the feature for some accounts and it currently does not have any plans to roll it out.

“We are continually testing ways to give our members a better experience. This was part of a test to see how we can improve video playback quality when a member is on the go. Only some accounts are in the test and we don’t currently have plans to roll it out,” a Netflix spokesperson told the website.

Also read: Netflix Rs 199 mobile-only plan: What it means for binge watchers in India?

Advertising

The test seems to be limited to Android devices and likely takes advantage of Activity Recognition permission in Android Q. The Activity Recognition permission was introduced in the latest Android OS version and according to a Android Developers page is designed for apps that need to detect the “user’s step count or classify the user’s physical activity, such as walking, biking, or moving in a vehicle”.

Hey @netflix why does your Android app want physical activity data? pic.twitter.com/Lv0QUL0w9g — Beto on Security (@BetoOnSecurity) July 27, 2019

Netflix is active in introducing features that will improve audio as well as video playback also in places where the internet connectivity is poor. It recently released high-quality audio as well as adaptive streaming for audio, which improves the sound quality depending on the speed of a user’s network.

Shifting its focus to India, Netflix also recently rolled out a mobile-only Rs 199 per month plan, which offers only the standard definition (better known as SD) viewing at 480p. The streaming service has 151 million paid subscribers in 191 countries and last year, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings predicted that its next 100 million subscribers would come from India.