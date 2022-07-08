Netflix adds spatial audio support for select original shows, movies

Netflix has announced that the streaming platform will begin rolling out spatial audio for select original programmes starting from today. The new feature will work without the use of any extra accessories or equipment and will particularly noticeable by users who use headphones.

The popular streaming service has partnered with German audio brand Sennheiser to bring the feature to all Netflix users, irrespective of device and streaming plan. Hence, the feature will work fine with any device that supports Netflix, as long as you’re watching supported content.

Also Read | Netflix in talks for advertising tie-ups

Popular Netflix original show ‘Stranger Things’ is one of the first shows to be supported by spatial audio. Other supported content include movies like ‘Red Notice’ and shows like ‘The Witcher’.

“Netflix spatial audio helps to translate the cinematic experience of immersive audio to any stereo, so the work creators do to bring you into the story happens no matter what device you use to watch Netflix,” the company said in a blog post announcing the feature, also adding that the feature will also be compatible with other features like 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos and Netflix Calibrated Mode.

The feature will work similarly to how spatial audio implementations work with supported products like Apple’s AirPods. However, the Netflix implementation will not support the head-tracking aspect which gives the sound output a sense of direction, noticeable when you move your head around.

Spatial Audio on Netflix will also not make a huge difference if you’re listening to a movie or episode on your laptop’s speakers, as the feature is best noticed with devices that output sound closer to the ears, like headphones and earphones.

Finding content that supports Spatial Audio

Netflix has also made it even easier to find movies and TV shows that do support the new audio feature. Users can simply search for “spatial audio” in the search bar and select a show or film that supports the same from the search results.