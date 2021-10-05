scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Netflix adds ‘Play Something’ feature to its Android app

Netflix has confirmed that its Play Something feature will now be available to to all Netflix users on Android.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
October 5, 2021 1:29:13 pm
Netflix, Netflix Play Something, Netflix Android, Netflix TV, Netflix new features, Netflix update,Netflix had launched its 'Play Something' tool earlier this year for TVs. The feature adds a button across the streaming service’s UI to automatically suggest new series and movies that you’ve never watched before ( Image source : Netflix )

Netflix has confirmed that its ‘Play Something’ feature will now be available to to all Netflix users on Android. The video steaming service had started testing the feature earlier this year in April, in select markets on Android devices. The feature helps users discover new content, depending on what they’ve previously watched.

Netflix’s new feature is the company’s own take on the ‘shuffle’ function that is offered by many streaming services. It is important to note that the Play Something feature has already been available on desktop for a while now and now Android users will get access to the same.

As per a report by The Verge, iOS users won’t be getting the feature immediately. Thankfully, Netflix has announced that it will start testing Play Something on iOS in the near future. This means iPhone and iPad may need to wait until next year to experience the feature.

Additionally, Netflix has also launched another feature called ‘Fast Laughs’. It’s a TikTok-like feature for movies and TV series on the platform. Released on iOS in March, provides a dedicated tab that showcases scenes from its popular comedy series, films and stand-up specials.

The feature is now launching in select markets, including Australia, Canada, Ireland, India, Malaysia, Philippines, United States, and the UK.

Netflix has also confirmed that it is also launching its long-awaited ‘Downloads for You’ tool on iOS next month. Currently, the option to download movies and TV shows to watch offline based on viewing history is only available on Android devices.

