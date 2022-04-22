Netflix adds redesigned ‘Category Hub’ in TV; will make it easier to find favourite genre

Netflix is adding some improvements to its user interface with a redesigned ‘Category Hub’ in the TV menu. The company made the announcement via a blog post. The ‘Category Hub’ will show in the left-hand menu on both adult and kids’ profiles.

Users will see their personalised top 3 categories based on what they regularly watch on the platform. Netflix’s post adds that the “experience will also include curated collections to celebrate local holidays like Earth Day or International Women’s Day.”

Netflix adds that users should view the Category Hub “as a more lively version of our old Categories,” since this will be more personalised. Most recently, it had announced another feature called ‘two thumbs up’ to let members indicate which shows and movies they loved on the platform. The button is added after the regular like and dislike button.

“It is part of our overall strategy of having an ongoing conversation with our members and allows us to give more feedback and input to improve their recommendations,” Christine Doig-Cardet, Director of Innovation for Personalisation had told indianexpress.com.

Netflix is having a tough week. The company announced it has lost 200,000 subscribers, and its shares have fallen with the company losing close to $50 billion of its market value in just over two days.

It has announced plans to crack down on account sharing and could soon ask users to pay extra if they share their account with others beyond their immediate household. The company has also said it could explore more affordable plans with advertisements.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said one way to “increase price spread is advertising on low-end plans and to have lower prices with advertising.” He said this would offer consumers a choice of lower prices and those who are tolerant of ads would be willing to pay as well.