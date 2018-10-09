Net neutrality: DoT amends unified licence norms for operators & VNOs

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has amended the unified licence (UL) norms for telecom operators and virtual network operators (VNOs) to include the regulatory framework for application of net neutrality principles.

This means that now operators providing internet services cannot engage in any “discriminatory treatment of content, including based on the sender or receiver, the protocols being used or the user equipment”. The licensees are also prohibited from entering into any agreement or contact that has the effect of discriminatory treatment of content, a DoT notification said. This also means now operators will get leeway in pricing valued added services in specialised services, content delivery networks and traffic management.

With FE inputs

