Find the nearby open grocery stores and products available in real-time on this app

With India under lockdown for 21 days to prevent the spread of coronavirus people are finding it extremely difficult to procure daily essentials such as groceries, medicines, among others. Grocery stores across the country have changed their timings and given people are stocking food to avoid stepping out of home every day most essential products are out-of-stock most of the time.

To help people get real-time updates from these stores and the availability of the essential products Capital Float, the company that acquired the Walnut finance management app in 2018, introduced a new feature in the app called “Find a store near you”. The app is available on Google Play store and App store.

Previously, we reported about Quickr adding a similar feature to its app with the aim to help people find the nearby open grocery stores, medical clinics, and also COVID-19 testing centers. Google Maps has also added a similar feature to its app for Android as well as iOS. The “groceries” feature lets users find out the nearest functional store(s). Google has also added options such as: Chemists, takeaways, delivery and more.

“Many of our long time users requested us for a feature similar to the ‘Find an ATM’ feature which we had launched during demonetization which enabled a user to find a working ATM with cash nearby. As a result, we went live this weekend with our latest release ‘Find a store near you’,” Capital Float said.

As the name suggests the “Find a store nearby” feature aims to help people who have been struggling to find essentials near them such as groceries and medicines as well as open gas stations during this lockdown period.

It is a real-time tracker that informs a user about all the essentials stores that are open in their area along with an indication of what types of items are available there. “We are especially trying to track the availability of common essential items such as milk, eggs, bread, diabetic medicines, etc,” the company said.

