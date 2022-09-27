NBA launches new app with ‘NBA ID’ membership program

The American National Basketball Association (NBA) is launching a new mobile application. The new NBA app is intended to give fans access to live games, on-demand content, behind-the-scenes moments and original programming that will be exclusive to the platform. This will include long-form shows and docuseries.

Along with the new mobile app, the professional basketball league is also introducing a new membership program called “NBA ID.” Signing up for membership will give fans access to ticket promotions, sweepstakes-style NBA Pick’Em fantasy games with prizes, members-only voting campaigns and other such rewards and offers. NBA ID membership is free of cost.

“The new app and platform are really designed to help the league and the thirty teams build those direct relationships with NBA fans around the world. It’s all about bringing the excitement of the NBA to passionate fans on the devices and platforms they use most,” said Chad Evans, SVP, head of product and platform at NBA to indianexpress.com over a video interaction.

The new NBA app will integrate two of NBA’s direct-to-consumer offerings—NBA League Pass and NBA TV. The NBA league pass’s standard package will cost $14.99 per month or $99.99 for the full season. The premium package is priced at $19.99 per month or $129.99 for the full season. NBA TV will be included with the purchase of the NBA League Pass.

“We are most excited about our vertical content experience. So we wanted to take the best of what’s available on social media today across the leading social platforms and what has really resonated with our fans, and that’s vertical content. Whether that’s stories that you tap through or more of a vertical feed that one swipes through,” said Andrew Yaffe, SVP, head of social, digital and original content at NBA, to indianexpress.com over a video interaction.

Vertical content on the new NBA app will include content from the gameday, NBA teams, NBA partners and basketball influencers. Apart from the social style content, users will also have access to exclusive original programs including Gold Blooded, Pass the Rock, Inside the NBA, and NBA Real Training Camp.

Gold Blooded is a seven-episode docuseries about the Golden State Warriors’journey to becoming NBA champions in 2022. Pass the rock is a multi-part series that documents the life of young stars on and off the court. Inside the NBA is a weekly segment highlighting topical events from the league. NBA Real Training Camp is a show that will provide a look into teams’ practice sessions and will feature interviews with players, coaches and front office personnel.

The NBA League Pass will also give users access to the NBA Vault, which contains a lot of archival content, including classic NBA games and old NBA Entertainment programs.