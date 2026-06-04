Nasa’s Webb telescope detects methane on interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS for the first time

The observations also revealed that gas production declined as the comet moved farther away from the Sun. (Image: Nasa)

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope has detected methane on the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, marking the first direct detection of the gas on an object that originated outside our solar system.

The findings, recently published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, are based on observations made using Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) as the comet travelled away from the Sun after its closest approach.

Webb observed the comet on two occasions: December 15–16, when 3I/ATLAS was about 329 million kilometres from the Sun, and again on December 27, when it was approximately 379 million kilometres away.

Scientists found that methane appeared only after the comet had passed near the Sun. Because methane is highly volatile and readily transitions from ice to gas, researchers believe it was buried beneath the comet’s surface and remained protected until solar heating reached deeper layers of ice.