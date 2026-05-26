NASA’s new AI system could help predict dangerous algae outbreaks earlier

Algae bloom is one of the pressing issues faced by coastal communities around the world. It can prove to be hazardous with a range of negative impacts on marine life, beaches, the tourism sector, etc. Most of the dangers are owing to the fact that algae blooms are only detected following an outbreak.
However, now it seems early detection is possible. A research team from Nasa has developed a new algorithm backed by artificial intelligence (AI) to detect harmful algae blooms much before they wreak havoc.
Reportedly, the system analyses satellite data and uses machine learning to effectively monitor coastal waters. The researchers tested the system in places that are prone to algae outbreaks, like Western Florida and Southern California. In Florida, algae blooms caused by Karenia brevis species led to red tides. Not only this, in recent years algae blooms linked to Pseudo-nitzschia reportedly poisoned dolphins, sea lions, and other marine animals.
Usually, monitoring algae blooms requires water samples, boats, and laboratory testing, which is essentially a process that can take days. Resultantly, by the time the results arrived, the bloom had already proliferated. Reportedly, Nasa’s new system aims to speed up this process.
The research team used data from five satellite missions and instruments, including Nasa’s PACE satellite and Europe’s TROPOMI instrument. These satellites can detect subtle signals in ocean water, such as pigments, algae size, and even faint light produced during photosynthesis.
Using self-supervised machine learning, the AI analysed large amounts of satellite data to identify patterns linked to harmful blooms. Scientists then compared those patterns with real-world water samples and laboratory measurements.
According to the researchers, the system successfully identified harmful blooms and even distinguished specific algae species in complex coastal environments.
Nasa says the technology is not meant to replace existing monitoring efforts but rather support them by helping officials decide where to test waters first and where outbreaks may be developing.
The agency believes the approach could eventually help protect fisheries, aquaculture businesses, tourism, and even drinking water systems. Researchers are now working on expanding the tool to more coastlines and inland lakes.
The study was published in the journal AGU Earth and Space Science.