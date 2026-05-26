NASA’s new AI system could help predict dangerous algae outbreaks earlier

The technology could help improve beach warnings, protect fisheries, and reduce the economic impact of toxic blooms. (Image: Unsplash)

Algae bloom is one of the pressing issues faced by coastal communities around the world. It can prove to be hazardous with a range of negative impacts on marine life, beaches, the tourism sector, etc. Most of the dangers are owing to the fact that algae blooms are only detected following an outbreak.

However, now it seems early detection is possible. A research team from Nasa has developed a new algorithm backed by artificial intelligence (AI) to detect harmful algae blooms much before they wreak havoc.

Reportedly, the system analyses satellite data and uses machine learning to effectively monitor coastal waters. The researchers tested the system in places that are prone to algae outbreaks, like Western Florida and Southern California. In Florida, algae blooms caused by Karenia brevis species led to red tides. Not only this, in recent years algae blooms linked to Pseudo-nitzschia reportedly poisoned dolphins, sea lions, and other marine animals.