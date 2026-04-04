NASA’s Artemis II: How iPhones found their way into space

Apple said it wasn’t involved with NASA’s process for approving iPhones for the Artemis II mission. (Image Credit: NASA via Reuters)

Yes, that really was an iPhone you saw floating inside the cockpit of a spacecraft Wednesday.

About four hours into the first mission to the moon since 1972, a silver iPhone floated by a camera overlooking the cockpit of the Artemis II spacecraft. It left the hands of Jeremy Hansen, passed over the heads of Reid Wiseman and Victor Glover and landed with Christina Koch.

The mission is one of the first times that NASA has allowed astronauts to fly with smartphones. NASA gave each astronaut an iPhone during their quarantine, which started in March, the agency said.

But there was no sneaking in a video call on FaceTime or a round of Candy Crush before entering orbit. The phones can’t connect to the internet or use Bluetooth, NASA said. They are primarily for taking photos and videos.