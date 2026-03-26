Nasa reveals detailed map of Earth’s seafloor using space-based technology

The new map comes from the Surface Water and Ocean Topography satellite, a joint mission between Nasa and CNES. Launched in December 2022. (Image: Nasa)

It is often said that scientists know more about the surface of the Moon than the bottom of Earth’s oceans. While detailed maps and images of the Moon, even its far side, have been available for years, much of the seafloor remains largely unexplored. That scenario may soon begin to change.

US space agency, Nasa, has unveiled a new map of the ocean floor created using data collected from space. The project is part of a broader effort to map the entire seabed in far greater detail by the end of this decade.

Mapping the ocean from orbit

The new map comes from the Surface Water and Ocean Topography satellite, a joint mission between Nasa and CNES. Launched in December 2022, the satellite circles Earth and can scan about 90 per cent of the planet every 21 days.