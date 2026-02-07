Nasa approves iPhones for Spaceflight after years of tech restrictions

While astronauts have always taken striking images from space, smartphones make it easier to quickly record short videos or document unexpected events. (Image for representation: ChatGPT)

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) has quietly made a change that feels small on paper but significant in spirit. For upcoming missions, astronauts heading into orbit and even toward the Moon will be allowed to carry modern smartphones, including iPhones.

The update was confirmed on Wednesday night by Nasa Administrator Jared Isaacman, who said astronauts flying on Crew-12 and the Artemis II mission will be permitted to take smartphones with them. It marks a clear shift from Nasa’s traditionally cautious stance on personal technology in space.

Apple announced that it will be the first instance of the iPhone being approved for extended use in space. Previously, Nasa astronauts were restricted from using personal smartphones on board, although some approved cameras were permitted. This change will allow astronauts to capture and share experiences with their families and the public. The specific iPhone models qualified for this use are not yet specified.