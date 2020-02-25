Nadella asks developers to think broadly about their impact

India has over 4.2 million developers and over 1.2 million start-ups. This is also a huge market for Microsoft’s products, especially its cloud service Azure. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia) India has over 4.2 million developers and over 1.2 million start-ups. This is also a huge market for Microsoft’s products, especially its cloud service Azure. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia)

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday told Indian startups and the developer community to think about the next 10 years and the impact of technology on society. Addressing developers at the Microsoft Future Decoded summit in Bengaluru, Nadella said: “One of the responsibilities that I think we all have, is we have to think a lot more broadly about our impact.”

On the second day of his India tour, Nadella said: “If a start-up wants to build and reach the world, there can’t be a better time than this. Think about it, you have the ability to build some IP and have access to the data while being compliant to all shipping regulations all over the world.”

India has over 4.2 million developers and over 1.2 million start-ups. This is also a huge market for Microsoft’s products, especially its cloud service Azure. But then Amazon and Google are also vying for the same customers with the former’s Amazon Web Services, or AWS, currently dominating the scene.

Nadella said Microsoft wants to empower the developers through tools like Azure cloud services, Office 365, Dynamic 365, etc. “We want to give you the best tools, the best leverage to make your dreams come true,” he said.

By 2030, Microsoft expects 50 billion connected devices and over 175 zetabytes of data will be consumed. And Nadella took a philosophical view of this proliferation of devices and data. “Technology is becoming so ubiquitous…so pervasive in our society and our lives also comes with responsibility,” he said, adding that “the question is, our knowledge workers and frontline workers, are retail and health workers, agriculture all of these industries will prosper or is it going to be a narrow sliver of society? I think the developers will really want to make those choices.”

