MWC Shanghai: OPPO shows off 125W flash charger

OPPO has showcased its latest VOOC flash charging technology pushing up to 125W at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai. It also announced new partners to its ‘Flash Initiative’ project, which aims to bring the company’s VOOC flash charging to other companies by licensing the technology to them. The new round of partners include FAW-Volkswagen, Anker and NXP Semiconductors.

Oppo 125W flash charger

Oppo’s latest fast charger is a 125W one, which, the company claims, can charge a 4,000mAh phone battery to 100 per cent in just 20 minutes. When asked which phones will get the 125W fast charging support, the company said it would be included in future devices, and that the technology was ready for mass production. It also showed off a new 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charger, which can bring a 4000 mAh battery to 100 per cent charge in just 30 minutes.

It also displayed a new 50W mini Super VOOC charger, which can be used to power up smartphones, laptops and tablets as well.

Oppo’s ‘Flash initiative’

As part of the project, Oppo will license its VOOC flash charging technology to players such as Anker, FAW-Volkswagen, and NXP Semiconductors. The idea is to bring Oppo’s proprietary fast charging technology to fields such as automobiles, portable charging, and chip manufacturing as well.

With the Flash Initiative, Oppo’s fast charging could make its way to Audi cars in China, and to portable charging banks by Anker, the company revealed.

Oppo has nearly 1,400 flash charging patents globally, and has applied for a total of 2950. The Chinese player has licensed its patents to around 40 companies so far.

Oppo 5G device, Oppo X 2021 rollable display phone

Oppo also showcased its next generation 5G products, including its Omni 5G Customer Premise Equipment (CPE). When someone plugs a 5G SIM card in the Omni, it converts the 5G mobile signal into a stable Wi-Fi connection. The Omni includes Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 modem, which uses both 5G spectrums for the signal.

Oppo is also showcasing its concept phone for the year, the Oppo X 2021, which was announced back in November 2020. The phone features a rollable display that can go from 6.7 to 7.4 inches.

The OPPO X 2021 rollable phone has an OLED display with no creases or fold lines and relies on its proprietary Warp Track screen laminate. This lets Oppo create a display that unrolls like a caterpillar track. The phone also includes the company’s own Roll Motor powertrain, which uses two drive motors to smoothly extend and retract without putting stress on the display.