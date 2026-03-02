MWC 2026 kicks off with robot phone from Honor, Lenovo’s dual-screen laptops, and more

On the eve of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, electronics majors such as Lenovo, Xiaomi, and Honor shared a wave of product teasers and announcements, offering a preview of what to expect at the annual trade show for the mobile and telecom industry.

Organised by GSMA every year, MWC 2026 kicks off on March 2 and will continue to run till March 5, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain. The event looks to bring together device makers, telecom operators, chip companies, and several other tech firms to announce new products, showcase innovations, and discuss industry trends.

Here’s a quick look at newly unveiled products and prototypes at MWC 2026 that have caught our eye so far.

Lenovo

Lenovo introduced a slew of new proof-of-concept prototypes, including a “modular” laptop with two displays and detachable ports. To be sure, the following devices are not final and do not have a confirmed release date:

ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept: It lets users transform the entire device by detaching and reconfiguring its components. The secondary display can either be used as an external monitor or attached to the back of the primary one. The prototype also lets users remove and swap the HDMI output for different connectors.

Legion Go Fold Concept: Instead of a rigid display, this concept gaming device has a flexible one that can unfurl from 7.7 inches to 11.6 inches. Both of the controllers are detachable, and the screen can be positioned either horizontally or vertically. In portrait mode, users could also use one half of the display to game while streaming on the other half.

Legion Go Fold Concept. (Image: Lenovo) Legion Go Fold Concept. (Image: Lenovo)

AI Work Companion: It is a concept device that resembles an alarm clock and comes with a built-in AI-powered assistant that allows users to sync tasks and schedules from across devices with a single tap. The smart desk clock is also capable of suggesting work breaks and monitoring screen time to help users better manage burnout, Lenovo said.

Story continues below this ad

AI Work Companion. (Image: Lenovo) AI Work Companion. (Image: Lenovo)

Xiaomi

The new lineup of devices from the ‘House of Xiaomi’ includes a flagship smartphone that is designed to push the boundaries of mobile photography along with photography kits, an AirTag-like device, an ultra slim power bank, upgraded smartwatch, and more.

Leica Leitzphone: To celebrate 100 years of the German camera-maker, Xiaomi said it is releasing a special Leica edition phone that will have a durable aluminum-alloy body with a nickel-anodized finish, and a rotating ring on the back of the phone to control zoom similar to a physical camera.

Leica Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi. (Image: Xiaomi) Leica Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi. (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Scooter 6 Series: Xiaomi said that its Electric Scooter 6 Ultra has 1200W peak power and 75km of range. The two-wheeler has 12-inch all-terrain tires with front and rear disc brakes. It has a three-inch TFT display to measure speed and range.

Xiaomi Tag: It is an AirTag-like device, which works with both Apple Find My and Google Android Find Hub. The device weighs 10 grams and has a button cell battery that lasts over a year. Users can either play a sound remotely to locate the tag or the time at which the tag is attached.

Story continues below this ad

Power bank: Xiaomi’s new slim power bank is 6mm thick and weighs 98 grams. It has a 5,000 mAh battery capacity, and can charge devices at 22.5W through a wired connection and at 15W through a wireless connection. The powerbank, which comes in orange colourway, is also magnetic which means that it can stick and charge compatible devices wirelessly.

Electric Hypercar: Xiaomi’s booth at the MWC 2026 will showcase a concept electric hypercar called Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo that the EV maker is developing with Gran Turismo 7 and Polyphony Digital, a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment. It is equipped with intelligent features including Xiaomi Pulse, which interacts with the driver through light and sound.

Honor

As part of efforts to reinvent itself as an AI-driven hardware company, Chinese device maker Honor unveiled a humanoid robot and its so-called robot phone at MWC 2026 on Sunday, March 1.

Humanoid robot: It is Honor’s first android developed from scratch, and is capable of remote-controlled gestures and poses. Details about the robot’s technical specifications, pricing, and production are still unclear. However, the company expects the robot to be deployed primarily in customer service roles.

Story continues below this ad

Honor Robot phone. (Image: Honor) Honor Robot phone. (Image: Honor)

Honor Robot phone: It comes with a 200-megapixel camera mounted on a robotic arm attached to the top of the device. With this set-up, the Robot phone can be used to gesture and interact with the user, as well as capture footage. The camera can also move in sync with music playback, and responds with nods and head shakes. Honor said it uses AI for intelligent subject tracking and to identify voice commands and user gestures. The phone’s arm is powered by three micro-motors that are 70 per cent smaller than existing motors, as per the company.