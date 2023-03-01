MWC 2023: ZTE’s latest nubia pad brings glass-less 3D technology to Android tablets

ZTE, a China-based tech company is known for being the early adapter of technology. From phones with an under-display selfie camera to AR glasses, the company offers products with the latest technology. Now, ZTE has introduced its latest innovation the nubia pad 3D which offers glass-free 3D visuals.

Brands like Asus and Acer have already announced laptops with glass-less 3D technology. However, ZTE is one of the first brands to implement it on an Android tablet. ZTE has partnered with Leia Inc to create this tablet, which features a 12.4-inch LCD screen with a native resolution of 2560x1600px with a 120Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio.

Featuring a proprietary DLB layer and a 3D Lightfield mode technology by Leia, the tablet can not only display native 3D content, but it can also convert 2D content into 3D in real time. Besides hardware, the nubia pad 3D also features an app store with 3D games and educational apps from Leia.

Nubia Pad 3D has a dedicated app store for 3D games and educational apps (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express) Nubia Pad 3D has a dedicated app store for 3D games and educational apps (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

While the rest of the hardware is concerned, the device comes with a dated but flagship-grade Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 256GB of internal storage and there is also a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The tablet runs on Android 13 OS, and there is no information on future software support.

In select markets, the ZTE nubia pad 3D will be available for pre-order starting March 25 and the tablet will go on sale from April 11. As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the nubia pad 3D.