MWC 2023: What to expect from the world’s biggest mobile show of the year

The 2023 edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) is all set to take place in Fira Gran Via, Barcelona from February 27 to March 2. During this period, big phone brands will showcase and announce their newest products, which include smartphones, accessories, VR devices, and software technologies. According to the official website, there will be a footfall of over 80,000 people and the event will host over 2000 exhibitors from more than 200 countries.

If you are planning to visit MWC 2023, the passes are already available on the official website with a starting price of 799 Euros for the discovery pas. The leader’s pass costs 2,196 euros while the most expensive VIP pass is priced at 4,499 Euros. Before you book the passes and tickets, here is a look at all the major announcements happening at MWC 2023.

Almost all the major smartphone brands are participating in MWC 2023. While some plan on launching new products, brands like Samsung will showcase its recently launched Galaxy S23 series, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

At MWC 2023, the company will announce the global variants of the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Lite. At MWC 2023, the company will announce the global variants of the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Lite.

Xiaomi to debut its first phone with dynamic island

Xiaomi is expected to unveil an entire range of new smartphones, including the flagship Xiaomi 13 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a 1-inch type camera, and a premium build. On top of that, the brand is likely to announce the Xiaomi Civi2 rebranded as the Xiaomi 13 Lite, a phone with iPhone 14 Pro-like dynamic island, powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. Leaks point out that the Xiaomi 13 could cost around 999 Euros while the Xiaomi 13 Lite will cost half of that and will be priced at around 500 Euros.

Realme’s 240W fast charging is said to be capable of fully charging the GT3’s battery in under 10 minutes. Realme’s 240W fast charging is said to be capable of fully charging the GT3’s battery in under 10 minutes.

Realme will announce the world’s fastest-charging phone

Realme taking smartphone charging to the next level and the company will announce the world’s first 240W fast-charging smartphone — Realme GT3, powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, hence, it might not cost as much as other flagship phones of 2023 despite having a state-of-the-art charging technology. The company will announce the GT3 on February 28 which will be live-streamed on various social media platforms and YouTube.

OnePlus will showcase its next concept smartphone at MWC 2023.

OnePlus to showcase its concept phone

OnePlus has officially confirmed its attendance at MWC 2023. The company will be showcasing the OnePlus 11 concept phone. Will it change colour like the OnePlus 8T concept or is it the first folding phone from the company, we have to wait until MWC 2023 to know more about the next concept smartphone from OnePlus.

Samsung to talk on 5G technologies and more at MWC 2023. Samsung to talk on 5G technologies and more at MWC 2023.

Samsung to share its story on 5G

While Samsung won’t announce any new smartphones at MWC 2023, the company has confirmed to participate at MWC 2023, where, it will showcase the Galaxy S23 series. Similarly, the company is also expected to showcase/demonstrate various 5G technologies in hall 2, booth 2M20.

Advertisement

Nubia Neovision glass claims to offer exceptional audio and visual experience. Nubia Neovision glass claims to offer exceptional audio and visual experience.

Nubia to launch VR glasses

Nubia has officially confirmed the launch of its first VR glasses — nubia Neovision Glass which is said to offer “unlimited audio-visual experience”. On top of that, the company will also launch a tablet with support for 3D visuals — Nubia Pad 3D, which could work similarly to the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 with glassless 3D technology.

Honor to announce a lot of new phones to the global market at MWC 2023. Honor to announce a lot of new phones to the global market at MWC 2023.

Honor to launch its new flagship phone

Honor has also confirmed its presence at MWC 2023, where, the company will announce the Magic 5 series of smartphones along with the global launch of its folding smartphone — Magic Vs, a Galaxy Z Fold 4-like folding smartphone, powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Nokia to talk on the applications of wireless networking at MWC 2023.

Nokia to talk on the exponential potential of networks

While Nokia might not be launching any new phones at MWC 2023, the company will have a few seminars at MWC regarding networks and the digitalisation of industries. The panel will consist of Pekka Lundmark, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nishant Batra, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer (CSTO), and Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks.